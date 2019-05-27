Dorchester bank robbery suspect arrested

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old who police say robbed a bank in Dorchester was taken into police custody Monday, officials said.

Members of the Fugitive Unit carrying out a warrant on Richfield Street in Dorchester around 8 a.m. found Zachary Stewart who was wanted on one count of unarmed robbery, according to a release issued by police.

Stewart told police he was planning on turning himself in and was arrested without incident for May 22 robbery.

Stewart is accused of taking an undisclosed amount of money from the East Boston Savings Bank on Talbot Street.

