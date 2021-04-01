Dorchester brewery crafts special beer in honor of Travis Roy

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester taproom is brewing up a special beer in honor of Travis Roy.

Roy was paralyzed while laying in his first hockey game at Boston University in 1995.

Manager Jim O’Neil said the new beer will celebrate Roy’s legacy.

“They told me that Travis was a big fan of IPAs and he would’ve been absolutely thrilled that we were brewing something like this just to help him and help his organization,” he said. “Any time you can brew something that people get passionate about and help an organization at the exact same time, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

A dollar from the sale of each beer will go toward the Travis Roy Foundation.

The beer is expected to be released next week.

