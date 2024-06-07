BOSTON (WHDH) - The Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester is going fully remote after shots were fired near the school last week.

The school believes a student was the intended target of the shooting.

It happened at the Shawmut MBTA station next to the school.

School officials said they are working closely with the Boston Police Department, transit police, and security teams.

Grades 8 through 11 will be online through the end of next week.

