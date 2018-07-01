BOSTON (WHDH) – Crews responded to a two-car crash in Dorchester Sunday that caused one car to hit a building and the second to hit a pole.

Boston fire tweeted about the crash — which happened near 636 Dorchester Avenue — around 8 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital by Boston EMS with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Boston Inspectional Services were on the scene.

Boston police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)