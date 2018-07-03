Dorchester drawbridge reopens after being stuck in open position for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drawbridge that runs across Interstate 93 in Dorchester has reopened after a utility issue left it stuck in the open position for about five hours on Tuesday.

RELATED: Live traffic tracker

The northbound and southbound ramps to Granite Avenue were closed at the height evening commute at about 4 p.m., creating traffic nightmares on the busy highway. It was finally closed about 9 p.m., officials said.

An ongoing utility issue in the area prevented the bridge from closing, according to MassDOT.

Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes and detours were set up.

The 187-foot-long bridge, which crosses the Neponset River, was built in 1959.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)