DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students at King Elementary School in Dorchester walked off of school grounds unsupervised Wednesday afternoon.

The students were found safe half a mile away outside of a liquor store on Columbia Street. It all went down around noon.

School officials say the two students left the school campus as their class was transitioning to outdoor recess.

The news bewildered parents at the school.

“I understand that things happen, but for them to get a half a mile down the street, it had to have been a good long while before someone noticed that two 5-year-olds were missing,” said concerned parent Jennifer Steinberg.

“I feel like they’re understaffed, like they don’t have a lot of people,” said concerned parent Kristen Matthews.

A written statement from Boston Public Schools said in part, “We take the safety of our students very seriously and the matter will be fully addressed consistent with BPS policy.”

“I’m glad they’re okay,” said Matthews. “Because Columbia is like a highway, cars speed and anything could’ve happened to the kids.”

