BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dorchester Elite Eagles and the Boston Lady Raiders Cheerleaders celebrated their Pop Warner championships with a parade in Boston on Saturday.

The Eagles and Raiders won their divisions at the National Pop Warner Championship earlier this month in Florida.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand for the parade and celebration.

“Thank you so much for making our city proud, thank you for putting Boston the map once again, in the 37-year history of Pop Warner football, never once did we have a champion back home in Boston until now,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)