BOSTON (WHDH) - The front door of a Dorchester home was kicked in by Boston police Friday while they searched for a child they believed was kidnapped.

Those who live at the home say the force was unnecessary and are demanding accountability.

Mavis Jones, 87, and her daughter Deborah Abraham were at home Friday evening when police burst in, searching room by room.

“They went through every room in the home from the third floor to the basement,” Jones said. “I was scared, I was scared.”

7News cameras were on scene as officers swarmed the property on Clarkson Street. Police taped off the scene and searched the area.

“There were just so many of them, I know you guys were looking for a child, but my God. It was so many of them. I was literally shaking, I was that scared,” Abraham said.

The family said officers were looking for a young girl who police believed was kidnapped, and the investigation led them to their house.

“Well we heard that ‘the child is missing’ and we heard that ‘the child ran in your yard.’ I’m like okay — and they ‘ran into the house.’ What house? I said, ‘only way for them to get into the house, someone has to let them in.'”

Abraham’s brother Shaine Lestrade said police told him a group of kids ran into their yard, escaping through a break in the fence.

“But my neighbor told me when the kids got out of the car, they were all laughing and joking and they all ran in the back together,” Lestrade said.

The family said police just barged in.

“I’m like, did anyone ring the door bell? They didn’t even ring the door bell,” Lestrade said.

Now, the family is left with a broken door and many questions.

“The lack of accountability and taking the time to explain to people what’s going on I think is what got me upset, because all of this could have been avoided,” Lestrade said.

The family said police told them it could take six to eight months to fix their door. The Boston Police Department said there was no kidnapping, no one was injured, and no arrests were made.

