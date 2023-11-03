BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in a multi-use building in Dorchester early Friday morning that left about 20 people displaced.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 560 Columbia Road around 2 a.m.

The fire was contained to the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

