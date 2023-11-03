BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in a multi-use building in Dorchester early Friday morning that left about 20 people displaced.
Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 560 Columbia Road around 2 a.m.
The fire was contained to the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
