BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in a multi-use building in Dorchester early Friday morning that left about 20 people displaced.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 560 Columbia Road around 2 a.m.

The fire was contained to the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are working at a 2nd alarm fire at 560 Columbia Rd tax payer/residential 4 story brick building. Companies met fire on 1st floor. Approximately 20 people displaced pic.twitter.com/fofl2R7xwo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 3, 2023

