DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes.

The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and also reportedly caused a partial collapse of the chimney.

Officials said no one was hurt during the incident and that the fire’s cause is under investigation.

