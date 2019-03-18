BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester house blaze displaced five adults and five children early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to Powellton Street just after midnight put out flames on the second and third floors of the home.

All residents evacuated safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire left behind about $500,000 worth of damages.

The cause remains under investigation.

The fire on the second and third floors is knocked down, all companies are making up. There are no injuries,we have a ⁦@MBTA⁩ bus for the 5 adults and 5 children displaced. The ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ will provide housing .FIU to determine the cause, damage approx 500,000. pic.twitter.com/qLCQ7cM0Ws — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 18, 2019

