Dorchester man accused of biting MBTA passenger at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arrested after police say he bit an MBTA passenger at North Station early Thursday morning.

According to MBTA transit police, officers received a call at around 6:45 Thursday morning for a disturbance.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he was bitten by another man and showed officers a bite mark on his left arm that was bleeding.

The victim also pointed out the suspect told police he did not know why the man bit him and that the suspect had been harassing him on the train platform.

The suspect was identified as Edwin Melenciano, 34 of Dorchester, who reportedly had dried blood near his lower lip. Officers said he was “uncooperative and boisterous.”

Melenciano was taken into custody and taken to transit police headquarters. The victim was transported by Boston EMS for treatment.

