Dorchester man accused of carrying loaded gun in MBTA station, purchasing materials for bomb arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) -

A Dorchester man accused of purchasing a firearm and body armor and material that could be used to assemble explosives was arrested Thursday night officials said.

Pepo Herd El, who also goes by Pepo Wamchawi Herd (El), 47, is facing one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he was allegedly found to be carrying a loaded pistol, three spare magazines that were also fully loaded, a knife and a bullet-proof vest through Ruggles Train Station, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

El was also wearing a security jacket although he is not believed to work as a security guard.

Due to a 2004 state conviction for possessing firearms without permits, officials said El is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

He is said to hold anti-government/anti-authority sovereign citizen extremist ideology and is suspected of compiling chemicals that can be used to make explosives.

El has been under law enforcement surveillance, according to the release.

He was held pending a detention hearing that has been scheduled for December 2.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release with a fine of $250,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

