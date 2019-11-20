BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing open and gross lewdness charges after he allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in plain sight of officers on Tuesday evening.

Lucio Tomar, 34, performed the undisclosed act in front of officers who had responded to the area of Hancock and Rill streets just before 6 p.m. for an unrelated matter, Boston police said.

The officers were parked about seven yards away from Tomar in an unmarked vehicle and were dressed in plain clothes, police added.

Tomar was taken into custody and is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

