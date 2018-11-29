Dorchester man accused of indecent assault on minor at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is accused of indecent assault on a minor at Ashmont Station after an incident Nov. 18, police say.

At about 7 p.m., a 13-year-old female was selling cookies at Ashmont Station to benefit the Humane Society, and the victim was properly permitted and had adult supervision,” according to MBTA Transit Police.

For a brief moment, the adult supervisor, was a short distance away to move a table, and at this time, a male approached the minor victim and began ask questions relative to the cookies, police say.

Shortly thereafter, according to police, the male indecently assaulted the minor victim.

An initial investigation led police to Mark Hurd, 56, of Dorchester, and he was arrested Nov. 28.

