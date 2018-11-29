Dorchester man accused of indecently assaulting girl selling cookies at Ashmont Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing an indecent assault on a minor charge after police say he indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was selling cookies at Ashmont Station.

Transit officers responding to a reported assault about 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 spoke with witnesses who said the girl was selling cookies to benefit the Humane Society with adult supervision when she was approached by a man later identified as 56-year-old Mark Hurd, according to police.

When the girl’s adult supervisor stepped away to move a table, Hurd allegedly began asking her questions about the cookies before indecently assaulting her.

An investigation identified Hurd as the girl’s attacker and he was arrested on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)