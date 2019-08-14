Dorchester man accused of spraying bear repellent inside Red Line train car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man sprayed bear repellent inside a Red Line train car on Tuesday, causing several passengers to suffer from eye discomfort and respiratory distress, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who may have dispersed an irritant from a can on the train around 6:45 p.m. met with Gregory Gomes, 34, who was laying down on the northbound platform of Andrew Station, according to transit police.

Gomes blurted out, “I accidentally blew it up,” before he showed officers a can of bear repellent spray in his open backup, transit police added.

A witness reportedly told officers that Gomes, for an unknown reason, removed a large can and began spraying it for a few seconds.

Boston EMS treated three people complaining about respiratory distress and eye irritation at the scene.

Gomes was placed into custody after a brief struggle, transit police said.

He faces charges of assault and battery by a means of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

