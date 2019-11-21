BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing armed robbery charges after allegedly stealing about 20 cellphones from a store in Boston’s South End on Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 1180 Washington St. around 6:30 p.m. learned that two masked suspects entered a store, one of them armed with a handgun, and stole about 20 cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot, Boston police said.

Two suspects matching a description given to officers were located walking along the Southwest Corridor near Holyoke Street.

One of the men, 20-year-old Alexis Mason, of Dorchester, was placed into custody without incident after police say he was positively identified.

The second man was interviewed and released.

Officers searched the surrounding area for the stolen property as well as any possible weapons to no avail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

