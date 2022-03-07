BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested after police say he assaulted a victim on a Red Line train at JFK Station on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in progress around 8:50 p.m. found a 26-year-old victim bleeding profusely from his face and head while David Washington-Halfkenny, 40, stood over him and shouted, according to transit police.

The officers intervened and learned that the victim had been traveling outbound on a Red Line train when Washington-Halfkenney began aggressively pacing within the train car and suddenly, without provocation, struck the victim in his face and head numerous times with a blunt object, police said.

The train was stopped at JFK Station at the time.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

Washington-Halfkenney was taken into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)