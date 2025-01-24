DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested and faces several gun and drug charges after crashing into Ashmont nursery school in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to police.

Police say the crash took place on the corner of Ashmont and Washington Street around 9 p.m.

The crash caused a pipe to burst, spraying water throughout the school. Several people were inside at the time but no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Police identified Ronnie Qualls as the driver and say he did not have a valid license. He was taken to a hospital and appeared in court on Thursday.

Police say a loaded gun and four bags of crack cocaine and cocaine were found inside his car.

Qualls pleaded not guilty to charges.

