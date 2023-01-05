QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March.

Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges come nearly a year after a crash on Blue Hill Avenue that left a Milton man dead and his 15-year-old son required major surgery due to injuries he sustained.

