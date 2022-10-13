DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home.

The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed a search warrant of Mucci’s person, car and residence in Dorchester on Wednesday.

The Boston Police Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.

A search of Mucci’s vehicle yielded 14 bags of cocaine, five bags of crack cocaine, digital scales and cell phones.

Over $600 was also found during a search of Mucci’s person.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said that his office often finds a linkage between illicit drugs and illegal guns.

“[Illicit drugs and illegal guns] are a constant source of concern for residents, and both contribute to the destabilization of our neighborhoods,” Hayden said.

Mucci was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and drug trafficking charges. He will return to court for a pre-trial conference on November 7.

