Dorchester man arraigned on several charges after hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges Monday after a hit-and-run crash Friday night involving a pedestrian

Charles Hester, 31, pleaded not guilty to a list of charges, including driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police say Hester was speeding on Dorchester Avenue when he hit a person crossing the street and fled the scene.

Hester then crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away from officers, dropping a loaded gun along the way, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

