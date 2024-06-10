BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home while she was inside late last week.

George Correa, 64, was arrested on Friday night in the area of Marlborough Street, according to police. He appeared in court on Monday and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.

Boston police in a statement said officers first responded near 10:15 p.m. Friday and spoke with a woman who said she was about to go to bed when she saw a man she did not know inside her home.

Police said the woman told investigators she ran downstairs. Around the same time, she said she believed the unknown person ran upstairs and left her home from her rooftop deck.

Police fanned out and searched for the person, eventually finding an open window on the first floor of a nearby construction site. Boston police said officers combed through the construction site and found a backpack that fit the description of a backpack the person was carrying.

Police said officers soon found a man on Marlborough Street matching the unknown person’s description. He was laying down in bushes and had a screwdriver near him, according to police.

Officers eventually arrested the man and recovered stolen jewelry, money and “personal effects” that belonged to the victim.

Boston police said Correa was charged with breaking and entering of a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, possession of a burglarious instrument, possession of a class B drug, larceny from a building and arrestee furnishing false ID information to law enforcement.

During his arraignment, the prosecution asked that Correa be held on $50,000 cash bail.

The defense asked for lower bail.

Citing a history of convictions on similar charges, the judge said the prosecution’s request for bail was too low and instead set cash bail at $100,000.

Correa is due back in court on July 8.

