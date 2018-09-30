Dorchester man arrested after Boston police raiding apartment seize drugs, guns

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was arrested Saturday after state police raided an apartment in Dorchester and seized guns, drugs, and ammunition authorities said.

Officers executing a search warrant at 422 Norfolk Street around 12:45 p.m. found two loaded handguns, 46 rounds of ammunition, 80 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash according to police.

Edgardo Bracero-Caberra, 33, was arrested on scene without incident and will appear in Dorchester District Court.

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking class B drugs.

