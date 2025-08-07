BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Dorchester man Wednesday after they say he broke into a Cricket Wireless store and took over two dozen cell phones.

Officials responded to Dorchester Avenue location of the wireless provider around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in response to a commercial alarm.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the front entrance door had been shattered,” police said in a statement. “A brick was located inside the store, and a safe was open.”

Nearly half an hour later, officers saw an individual on Centervale Street pushing a shopping cart with a large box in it.

“Officers could see that the box was open and contained twenty-five brand new assorted cell phones with the ‘Cricket Wireless’ logo on them. Also inside the box was a smart watch, earphones, and two karaoke speakers,” police said.

After placing the individual, identified as Jose Davila, 56, officers recovered a screwdriver and flashlight wrapped with towels and a duffle bag containing a pry bar, utility screwdriver, and a pocket knife. Two portable speakers were also recovered from his rear pant pockets and $469 in cash in his front pocket.

Davila is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building, nighttime for a felony, possession of a burglarious instrument, and larceny from a building.

