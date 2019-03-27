Dorchester man arrested after police find loaded gun in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday after police found a loaded gun during a search of a residence in Roxbury, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 33 School St. about 8:10 a.m. recovered a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber firearm loaded with 14 rounds of live ammunition as well as 69 rounds of live ammunition.

Samuel Bordoy, 24, is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)