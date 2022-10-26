BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arrested for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old and 18-year-old while on a Red Line train earlier this month, MBTA Transit Police said.

Officials said two teen girls were indecently assaulted by an unknown male while on a Red Line train just outside Broadway Station at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Authorities said they then developed a suspect and generated a person of interest poster as the result of a Transit Police detective investigation. On Oct. 25, a Transit Police officer spotted a male who he believed resembled the person depicted in the poster and approached him outside Downtown Crossing on Winter Place at 6 p.m.

The male, later identified as Edgar Alonzo, 35, of Dorchester, was positively identified as the offender and placed into custody for two counts of indecent assault and battery. He was then transported to Transit Police Department headquarters for the arrest booking process.

