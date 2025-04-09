CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an explosive investigation in Chelsea.

Douglas MacMillan, 40, is charged with possession of an incendiary device and malicious explosion.

Chelsea police say the incident involved a homemade explosive detonated near 1016 Revere Beach Parkway on Sunday.

Investigators found the device was purposely ignited and left to go off next to a tree between apartment complexes.

Police say it caused a significant public disturbance.

“This arrest is a direct result of outstanding collaboration between the Chelsea Police Department, the Chelsea Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “Their professionalism and rapid response ensured this individual was taken into custody swiftly. At a time when our region is preparing for major events like the Boston Marathon and Chelsea’s own 250th celebration, it’s critical that a clear message is sent. Acts of this nature will be met with decisive enforcement.”

