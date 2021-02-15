Dorchester man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening following a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting in Dorchester.

Roberto Martinez-Baez will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on murder and a slew of firearms charges in connection to the shooting death of 62-year-old Andrew Farley earlier this month, police said.

On February 7, officers responding to reports of a person shot near the intersection of Columbia Road and Hancock Street around 6:30 p.m. transported Farley to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Martinez-Baez was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4470.

No further details were released

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)