Dorchester man arrested in connection with robbing 7-Eleven, assaulting employees

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven and threatening the employees with a knife was arrested on Sunday.

Police responding to 177 State St. about 12:06 a.m. for a report of a person with a knife were told by the victims that a male was attempting to steal food from the store and, when confronted, he became aggressive and began pushing one of the staff members.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened the staff with it before leaving the store with the stolen food items.

After unsuccessfully searching for the suspect with a description provided the victims, officers responding to the area of 85 Causeway St. about 2 a.m. for a male causing a disturbance observed a male matching the description provided.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Lincoln and retrieved the knife from his pocket.

Lincoln is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court at a later date on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

