BOSTON (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Jamaica Plain, police said Sunday.

Dequann Whyte-Cohen was arrested around noon Sunday on a warrant charging him with the murder of Dante Webb, 45, of Jamaica Plain. Whyte-Cohen is slated to be arraigned Monday in West Roxbury District Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Forest Hills Street around 1:39 a.m. on July 18 found Webb shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

