Dorchester man arrested in downtown Boston pistol-whipping

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing an assault charge after police say he pistol-whipped someone in downtown Boston on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 17 Winter St. spoke with a man who said he had just been hit in the head by someone armed with a silver revolver who then fled the area on foot, according to Boston police.

An investigation led to the arrest of Adelson Lovensky, 20, who was allegedly found to be in possession of a camouflaged knife, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a large bag of marijuana.

Lovensky is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), and possessing Class D drugs with intent to distribute.

