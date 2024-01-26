DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing multiple drug charges after police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Boston Police officers stopped Christopher Boyer, 22, of Dorchester, as he was leaving his residence and informed him that they had obtained two search warrants, one for his home and one for his person.

According to police, when conducting a search of his person officers found a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber firearm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine. Boyer was also carrying “14 plastic bags containing a total of 10 grams of crack cocaine, cleverly concealed within a false container of Armor All.”

The search warrant executed on Boyer’s residence uncovered “127 grams of cocaine, 72 Adderall pills, 9 Clonazepam pills, 15 Fentanyl pills, $3,589 in US currency, several scales and baggies for drug packaging, and two plastic bags containing a total of 22 live rounds of ammunition.”

Boyer was arrested and charged with multiple offenses including trafficking Class B – cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Class B – cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Class C – clonazepam (Klonopin), possession with intent to distribute Class A – fentanyl, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

