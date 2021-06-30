DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after six kilograms of cocaine, about a pound of marijuana, and over $9,300 were found in an apartment building.

Marco Clark, 28, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. after officers executed a total of four search warrants at a Paxton Street address, according to Boston police.

Through the course of their investigation, Clark received approximately 29 packages from fictitious addresses in Puerto Rico that were delivered to addresses that Clark has ties to here in Boston.

Multiple surveillance investigations were conducted where Clark was observed retrieving these packages then returning back to 10 Paxton Street, police said.

No further details were released.

