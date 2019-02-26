Dorchester man arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man will be arraigned on drug and weapons charges following his arrest Monday night in, police said.

Officers executing a search warrant on Salisbury Park in Dorchester arrested Raymond Clary, 29, after finding a loaded Taurus .38 Special Revolver, a loaded Smith and Wesson Revolver, 17 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Boston police.

Clary will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

