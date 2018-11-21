Dorchester man arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapon and drug charges after police say they found a loaded gun and heroin in his home.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 12 Kingsdale St. about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday arrested Kewon Fisher, 20, after finding a loaded TCP Taurus PT738 firearm and a plastic bag containing suspected heroin, according to Boston police.

Fisher is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)