Dorchester man arrested on firearms charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing firearm charges after officers recovered a loaded firearm overnight.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 110 George St. in Roxbury said they saw 37-year-old Eugene Adams walking quickly from the driveway to the front of the home, according to a release issued by police.

While canvassing the area, officers recovered a loaded Lorcin firearm and a plastic bag containing what they believed to be crack cocaine from under a bench next to Adams’s parked car.

The firearm contained one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, according to police.

Adams is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition charges.

