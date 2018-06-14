Dorchester man arrested on gun, drug charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say he was caught with a loaded stolen gun and crack cocaine, officials said.

Danny Suggs, 47, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by members of the Citywide and District B-2 Neighborhood Drug Control Units after they executed two search warrants in the area of 40 Lawrence Ave., according to Boston police.

During the search, police say they found a loaded silver Walther PPK 380 ACP firearm that had previously been reported stolen out of Alabama and loose crack cocaine.

Suggs was arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)