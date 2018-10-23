Dorchester man arrested on weapons charges after loaded guns found

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons charges after police found loaded handguns while executing a search warrant Tuesday morning, police say.

About 5:01 a.m., officers executing a search warrant in the area of 250 Park St. in Dorchester recovered a loaded black and silver Ruger SR45 .45 semi-automatic firearm, a loaded black SCCY CPX-2 9mm firearm, a loaded Interarms .22LR .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm, and multiple rounds of live ammunition, according to Boston police.

Sylvester King, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

