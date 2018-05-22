Dorchester man arrested on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man will be arraigned on weapons charges Tuesday after officers conducting an investigation caught him with a loaded gun, police said.

Gelson Barbosa, 21, was arrested about 10:36 p.m. Monday by members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force who were conducting an investigation in the area of Levant and Bowdoin streets in Dorchester, according to police.

The officers stopped Barbosa on Levant Street after they saw him trying to conceal something in his waistline when he saw police.

Police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver.

Barbosa was arrested without incident and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm, subsequent offense.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)