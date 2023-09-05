DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to multiple charges related to a deadly shooting in Dorchester on Saturday.

Mikai Thomson, of Dorchester, was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm related to the death of 22-year-old Xavier Rivas.

Prosecutors said Thomson pulled jewelry off of Rivas’s neck and shot him five times.

The victim’s grandfather spoke after the court appearance and said this is a tragedy for both families.

“You remember the good things. That’s how I want my grandson to be remembered, the good kid he was. Beautiful child ever since he was little, always joyful, always smiling,” Jesus Rivas said. “It’s just sad all around. I feel sorry for the Thomson Family too. No one should go through this. Keep us in your prayers.”

Investigators said they tracked Thomson by using a GPS monitor he was wearing from a prior incident. Prosecutors said detectives watched him take out the trash, which included clothes he was wearing the day of the shooting.

