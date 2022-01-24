BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has died after being shot while shopping at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday.

Dijoun C. Beasley, 26, was shopping inside a retail store on the main floor of the plaza around 3 p.m. when he was shot with a handgun by an unknown man, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.

The shooter allegedly fled the area.

“The Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in this investigation,” Morrissey said. “It is very much active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass State Police detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov.

