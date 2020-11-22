Dorchester man faced with DWI charge after head-on crash in NH

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing a felony level driving while intoxicated charge after police said he crashed head on with another vehicle early Sunday morning in New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on Interstate 293 north just before 2 a.m. on the Granite Street Overpass found the driver, Paul A. Bartlett Jr., 31, in a damaged vehicle and his passenger seriously injured, New Hampshire State police said.

An investigation determined that Bartlett was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-293 south when he hit the rear of a 2008 Toyota Rav4, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, Louis Rodriguez, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sent into a guardrail.

Bartlett ended up crossing the median onto the northbound side of the highway where he crashed head on into a 2009 Nissan Titan, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, Koree LaRose, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was evaluated for minor injuries at the scene. Rodriguez and his passenger also sustained minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene, police said.

Barlett’s passenger, Lavar Simpson, 37, of Dorchester, was taken to Elliot hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Troopers shutdown the highway in both directions to gather information on the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police detectives at 603-223-4381.

