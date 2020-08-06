Dorchester man facing aggravated rape, armed kidnapping charge 3 weeks after he was released on bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man recently bailed out on a rape charge was arraigned Thursday on an additional charge rape and armed kidnapping following an alleged sexual assault in Boston, officials said.

Shawn McClinton, 39, appeared in Dorchester District Court after prosecutors say he attacked a woman he met in Quincy days ago on his way to Boston.

Officers responding to a radio call to assist Boston EMS in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Wales Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday found the victim and spoke with her about the alleged assault, Boston police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that McClinton was a suspect in the assault. He had just been out on bail for three weeks for raping a woman at a McDonald’s in 2018 when the new assault allegedly occurred.

Prosecutors told a judge that McClinton refused to let the woman leave in the most recent sexual assault and accused her of being a police officer before beating her and strangling her until she was unconscious.

McClinton was ordered held on $500,000 bond for the new charges of aggravated rape, armed kidnapping with sexual assault, strangulation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

The bail for his 2018 charge was also ordered revoked for another 60 days.

