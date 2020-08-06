Dorchester man facing aggravated rape, armed kidnapping charge following arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being charged with aggravated rape and armed kidnapping following an alleged sexual assault in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call to assist Boston EMS in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Wales Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday found the victim and spoke with her about the alleged assault, Boston police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that Shawn McClinton, 39, was a suspect in the assault.

McClinton is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for aggravated rape, armed kidnapping with sexual assault, strangulation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

