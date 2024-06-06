REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing charges including one count of animal cruelty after he allegedly abandoned a dog on Route 1A in Revere, police announced.

Police identified the man as Derek Fletcher, 44, and said he will be charged in Chelsea District Court.

Police started investigating early on the morning of May 29 after the dog was left on the northbound side of Route 1A. Police shared a photo of the dog on Monday, showing him tied to a guardrail

Revere police asked for help from the public and, in an update, said they received “numerous tips.”

Through their investigation, police said, authorities were able to identify Fletcher.

“This is another great example of how information from our community helps us hold people accountable for their actions,” said Revere Police Chief David Callahan. “Information provided to the detectives allowed them to track down the person responsible and he is being prosecuted.”

Police said the abandoned dog has been named “Miracle.”

