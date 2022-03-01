DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan.

Christopher Legget-Harris, 30, is due to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and violation of a restraining order, according to police.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a stabbing in the area of 1178 Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. on February 15 found a man suffering from nonfatal injuries.

No further details were released.

