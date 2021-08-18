NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Dorchester man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in broad daylight in Needham on Wednesday.

Angel Cartagena Resto is due to face a judge on charges of assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a series of posts on the police department’s Twitter page.

Officers were called to the scene at Restaurant Depot on 114 First Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. for a medical-related call and found a person suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in stable condition.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

