DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing a number of drug and firearm-related charges after trying to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Sunday.

Jerry Orelien, 35, is due to face a judge in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession with intent to distribute Class B drug, possession with intent to distribute Class D drug, according to a release issued by police.

While conducting the traffic stop on Harvard Street shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers say Orelien tried to run away from them and threw a black fanny pack that he had strapped around his chest.

He was eventually taken into custody and a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, one live round in the chamber, and two live rounds in the magazine were recovered from inside the fanny pack.

Officers say they also located a plastic bag that contained what officers believed to be marijuana and crack cocaine.

No further details were released.

